BEIJING Aug 23 China's top economic planning
agency, saying there are many opportunities for private
investors in infrastructure projects, pledged to introduce
measures to ensure they can compete fairly with state companies.
"We have to create a clear and predictable market
environment for private investment," Hu Zucai, vice-director for
the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) told a
press conference on Tuesday.
He added that "innovative" forms of private investment,
such as the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) should be
encouraged if necessary.
The official said the 165 key infrastructure projects
specified in the country's current five-year plan provide clear
direction on how "social capital" -a phrase China uses for
private investment - can enter each industry.
"I heard some private investors say they have the capital
but are not sure where to invest in. I think the [five year]
plan provides very clear guidance," Hu said.
He said policymakers have recognized that the main challenge
for private investment to flow into those projects is
eliminating market barriers, as infrastructure has traditionally
been dominated by state-owned companies.
Those measures include simplifying bureaucratic approval
process and creating a "negative list" that aims to maximize
market access for private companies.
He also said airports, telecom infrastructure and oil and
gas extraction are areas that should be further opened to
private investment.
So far, fewer than one-quarter of investment projects
announced by the government as public-private partnerships (PPP)
have found private investors, government data shows. Investors
had signed up for 619 of 2,531 projects with a total value of 1
trillion yuan through the end of July, NDRC said on its website
on Tuesday.
He said major infrastructure projects are progressing in a
"positive and orderly way", but did not give details.
(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Elias Glenn; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)