BEIJING, Aug 23 China's top economic planning
agency said on Tuesday that it would take measures to ensure
private investors can compete fairly with state firms in
infrastructure projects, traditionally the domain of
government-backed enterprises.
The government has sought ways to increase private
investment in infrastructure projects, leery of worsening the
balance sheets of already indebted state-owned enterprises and
local governments.
Big-ticket infrastructure projects have been a policy focus
this year to help cushion a slowdown in the world's
second-biggest economy. But with private investment growth
easing to the single digits, the state has had to do much heavy
lifting. Government spending soared 13 percent in
January-to-July from a year earlier.
A two-year-long effort to guide private capital into
projects such as metro systems and hospitals via public-private
partnerships (PPP) has generated little interest. China is
working on a draft law to govern PPPs, which the government says
have been deterred by imperfect and inadequate legislation.
"We have to create a clear and predictable market
environment for private investment," Hu Zucai, vice-director for
the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told a
press conference on Tuesday.
He added that "innovative" forms of private investment such
as PPPs should be encouraged if necessary.
Hu said the 165 key infrastructure projects specified in the
government's current five-year plan provide clear direction on
how "social capital" - a phrase China uses for private
investment - can enter each industry.
"I heard some private investors say they have the capital
but are not sure where to invest in. I think the
plan provides very clear guidance," Hu said.
He said airports, telecom infrastructure and oil and gas
extraction are areas that should be further opened to private
investment.
So far, fewer than one-quarter of projects announced by the
government as PPPs have found private investors, official data
shows.
Investors had signed up for 619 of 2,531 projects with a
total value of 1 trillion yuan ($150 billion) through the end of
July, NDRC said on Tuesday.
In July, the cabinet said the government will implement
reforms to attract more private investment into railway,
petroleum, natural gas, power and telecommunications sectors,
partly via PPPs.
To further lure investment, the cabinet on Monday said
authorities plan to cut the annual tax burden for businesses by
more than 500 billion yuan ($75 billion) within the next one to
two years.
($1 = 6.6420 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Elias Glenn; Additional writing by
Ryan Woo; Editing by Richard Borsuk & Shri Navaratnam)