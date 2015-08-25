BEIJING Aug 25 China's central bank cut
interest rates and simultaneously relaxed reserve requirements
for the second time in two months on Tuesday, cranking up
support for a stuttering economy and a plunging stock market
that has sent shockwaves around the globe.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website that
it was lowering the one-year benchmark bank lending rate by 25
basis points to 4.6 percent, effective from Aug. 26.
The central bank also reduced one-year benchmark deposit
rates by 25 basis points, it said.
At the same time, the PBOC said it was also lowering the
reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points to 18.0 percent for
most big banks. The change will be effective on Sept. 6.
The move comes after Chinese stock indexes nosedived more
than 7 percent, hitting their lowest levels since December,
following their more than 8 percent plunge on Monday.
The central bank shocked global markets by devaluing the
yuan by nearly 2 percent on Aug. 11. The PBOC called
it a free-market reform but some saw it as the start of a
long-term yuan depreciation to spur exports.
