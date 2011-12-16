BRIEF-Legal & General Group's estimated solvency II surplus at 7 bln stg
* As at 15 may 2017, L&G had an estimated solvency II surplus of 7.0 billion pounds with a 188 percent coverage ratio, on a shareholder basis.
BEIJING Dec 16 China aims to support private investment in railway and financial projects in 2012, the country's top economic planner said on Friday, industries hitherto dominated by the government.
In a statement released after a conference, the National Development and Reform Commission also said stabilising consumer prices would be an important task for the next year. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Koh Gui Qing; editing by Chris Lewis)
* As at 15 may 2017, L&G had an estimated solvency II surplus of 7.0 billion pounds with a 188 percent coverage ratio, on a shareholder basis.
* Says its insurance unit plans to issue T$15 billion ($496.23 million) bonds