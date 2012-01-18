BEIJING, Jan 18 Foreign direct investment in China rose 9.7 percent in 2011 to a record $116 billion, though December's inflow of $12.24 billion was down 12.7 percent versus year ago levels, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday. It was the second consecutive month that China's non-financial foreign direct investment (FDI) fell versus year-ago levels, signalling that once unabated capital flow into the world's second-biggest economy is faltering. China's FDI inflow was down 9.8 percent in November from the same month in the previous year. It was the first fall in 28 months. FDI inflow in December 2010 grew 15.6 percent at an annual rate to $14 billion, a record for any single month, and helped push overall flows for 2010 up 17 percent to $105.7 billion. The Commerce Ministry said earlier this month it aimed to attract an average of $120 billion FDI in each of the next four years. It also unveiled new rules to encourage foreign investment in strategic emerging industries, particularly those that bring new technology and know-how to China. Investment inflows, which surged in the years after China joined the World Trade Organisation in 2001, have recovered strongly after being hit hard by the global economic slowdown in 2008/09. China's foreign direct investment (in US$ billion): ________________________2011_________________________ __2010__ Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov 12.2 8.8 8.3 9.0 8.4 8.3 12.9 9.2 8.5 12.5 7.8 10.0 14.0 9.7 The total FDI excludes investment in the financial sector. Some of the monthly figures are calculated based on cumulative data.