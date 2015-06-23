SHANGHAI, June 23 China's top economic planner
has approved two subway system projects worth 129.8 billion yuan
($20.91 billion), according to documents published on Tuesday,
continuing a run of infrastructure approvals as the government
looks to support its slowing economy.
The National Development and Reform Commission said on its
website that it approved the third construction phase of a
subway system in Wuhan, capital of central Hubei province, which
it estimated to cost 114.9 billion yuan.
It also gave the go-ahead to a revised 14.86 billion yuan
plan for a urban rail system in Changchun, capital of
northeastern Jilin province. Both schemes were approved earlier
this month, the NDRC's statements showed.
In addition, the NDRC approved a feasibility study for a
proposed renovation of security facilities at the Beijing
Capital International Airport, which is pegged to cost 506
million yuan.
China's economic growth slowed to a six-year low 7 percent
in the first quarter as demand at home and abroad faltered, and
recent data showed weakness persisted into the second quarter.
Last week, the State Council said it would step up
"effective investment" in key sectors such as rural power
infrastructure to support the economy.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh)