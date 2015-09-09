UPDATE 2-Pre-French election euphoria spreads across bond markets
DALIAN,China, Sept 9 China's ability to attract foreign investment is increasing and the country will open more sectors to foreign investors, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the northeastern port city of Dalian, Li said all foreign companies in China would be treated as equals to their Chinese counterparts.
China will pursue innovation-driven development and encourage entrepreneur while enabling a business environment for fair competition, Li said. (Reporting By Gerry Shih; Writing by Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Kim Coghill)
