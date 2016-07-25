BEIJING, July 25 China should increase government investment, the deputy chair of the state planner said on Monday.

Government investment should not compete with private investment, Zhang Yong, an official with the National Development Reform Commission (NDRC) said.

Private investment growth in China has shrunk to a record low in recent months. Zhang said it is impossible for private investment to continue to grow rapidly as the economy slows.

