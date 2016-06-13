(Repeats to attach to more alerts)
BEIJING, June 13 China's fixed-asset investment
growth eased to 9.6 percent in January-May from the same period
a year earlier, below market expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted investment growth
of 10.5 percent, the same as in January-April.
Industrial output growth was unchanged at 6 percent in May
from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on
Monday. Analysts had expected it to ease slightly to 5.9 percent
after a rise of 6 percent the prior month.
May retail sales grew 10.0 percent on-year. Analysts had
forecast they would rise 10.1 percent, the same pace as in
April.
