BEIJING, June 21 China has approved a 10.99 billion yuan ($1.7 billion) highway project in the eastern coastal province of Zhejiang, the country's state planner said in a statement on Tuesday.

This is the fifth infrastructure project with an investment value of at least $1 billion that has been given the go-ahead by the National Development and Reform Commission in June.

($1 = 6.5755 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)