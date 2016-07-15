(Repeating to attach to alerts)
BEIJING, July 15 China's fixed-asset investment
growth eased to 9 percent year-on-year in the January-June
period, missing market expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters predicted investment growth would
come in at 9.4 percent, compared with 9.6 percent in the prior
month.
Private sector fixed-asset investment growth slowed to 2.8
percent in January-June, compared with 3.9 percent growth in the
first five months of the year.
Industrial output growth quickened to 6.2 percent in June,
the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, beating
forecasts of a 5.9 percent rise on an annual basis. Output
increased 6 percent in the prior month.
Retail sales rose at a faster 10.6 percent pace.
Analysts had forecast they would rise 10 percent on an
annual basis after similar 10 percent increase the prior month.
The statistics bureau said on Friday China's economy
expanded by 6.7 percent in the second quarter year-on-year.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Winni Zhou; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)