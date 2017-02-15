BEIJING Feb 15 China completed 7.92 trillion yuan ($1.15 trillion) worth of investment in major projects by end of 2016, the state planner said on Wednesday.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) released the figure in a handout before a regular news briefing in Beijing.

($1 = 6.8708 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Elias Glenn and Yawen Chen; Editing by Sam Holmes)