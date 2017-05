FILE PHOTO: Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in a counting machine while a clerk counts them at a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

BEIJING China's commerce ministry said on Monday that China will sharply reduce restrictions on foreign investment access in 2017.

China will also step up opening up of sectors where foreign companies have strong investment interest and risks are under control, the ministry said on its microblog.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)