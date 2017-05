100 Yuan notes are seen in this illustration picture in Beijing November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

BEIJING China's investment growth faces relatively big downward pressure this year due to funding problems, the country's top economic planning agency said on Friday.

Han Zhifeng, an official at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), made the remarks at a news conference.

