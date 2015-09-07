SHANGHAI China's top economic planner has given the green light to 77 billion yuan ($12.10 billion) worth of highway and bridge projects, the latest in a spate of such approvals as Beijing looks to infrastructure to support economic growth.

The projects included a feasibility study for a 23.3-billion-yuan highway in the south-west province of Guizhou and a 7.3-billion-yuan bridge project in the central province of Hubei, the National Development and Reform Commission said in statements posted on its website on Monday.

One project was approved in January, while the other five were approved between April and June, the statements showed.

