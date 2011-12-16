(Add background, details)
BEIJING Dec 16 China aims to free up its
infrastructure and financial businesses to private investment in
2012 to bolster growth in the world's No. 2 economy in the face
of a global slowdown, the country's top economic planner said.
China's National Development and Reform Commission said it
would support private investment in railway, utilities and
financial projects which are so far dominated by the government.
It also said stabilising consumer prices would be an
important task for the next year -- a shift from its 2011
rhetoric when Beijing listed inflation as a "top priority" for
policy.
An embracement of private investors in 2012 would be a sharp
contrast to 2008, when China countered a world recession with
massive government stimulus that created impressive headline
growth rates but also heavily-indebted state sectors.
A debt hangover from the 2008 spending spree has left its
mark. China's Railway Ministry, a big investor with 2 trillion
yuan ($313.80 billion) worth of debt, is set to miss its annual
investment target of 600 billion yuan for 2011.
It had only completed 396.3 billion yuan worth of investment
in the first 11 months.
All said, China has pledged repeatedly over the years to
free up these industries for private investment but
has never delivered on its promises.
Much of the courtship of the private sector this time is
focused on small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that have
been worse hit by the current slowdown.
Zhang Dejiang, one of China's four vice premiers, said in an
article in the Communist Party's journal Qiushi that Beijing
will do more to support them.
Zhang said China would give SMEs more financial and tax
incentives, and plans to launch a National SME Fund designed to
increase financial aid to these smaller firms that account for
60 percent of China's economy and 80 percent of its jobs.
China's Finance Ministry has already cut taxes for the
country's smallest firms and China's central bank is encouraging
banks to lend more to them.
Shut out of the bank lending market, local governments are
also rolling out their red carpets for private investors.
($1 = 6.3735 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Zhou Xin and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)