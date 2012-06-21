BEIJING, June 21 China will open up its public
utilities to private investment as part of the current
privatisation drive to bolster economic growth, the official
Xinhua news agency said on Thursday, citing the Ministry of
Housing and Urban-Rural Development.
China has launched its boldest reform since joining the
World Trade Organisation to allow private investment in sectors
dominated by state-owned firms, including railways, hospitals,
power generation and energy transmission.
"When allowing private investment in public utilities, we
should treat it as equally as other investment bodies and
without additional conditions," the official Xinhua News agency
quoted a circular released by the ministry as saying.
Private investment will be allowed into urban roads,
bridges, rail transport, car parks as well as gas and heating
supply, sewage treatment and garbage disposal projects, the
ministry said.
Private businesses could enter the previously
state-dominated sectors via direct investment, joint ventures or
acquisitions.
But public utility costs will continue to be regulated by
the government, said the ministry.
Private firms will be encouraged to invest in public
utilities by buying bonds and stocks issued by local
governments.
China's new push to open state controlled industries may
look bold but private investors are sceptical - it may face
resistance from state firms.
China's insurance regulator also vowed separately to let
more private investment into the industry on Thursday by saying
any single investor could buy stakes of over 20 percent if
appropriate, without giving further details.
Chinese insurers are generally short of cash. Standard &
Poor's has said Chinese insurers will need more than 100 billion
yuan ($15.7 billion) of external funding to fund their rapid
development in the next three years.
China's Ping An Insurance, the world's
second-largest life insurer by market value, said late last year
it would raise up to 26 billion yuan by selling convertible
bonds, just nine months after raising $2.5 billion through a
private placement in Hong Kong.
China Life Insurance and other Chinese insurers
have also raised capital in the past year.
($1 = 6.3599 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim
Coghill)