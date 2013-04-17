(Adds quotes and details)
BEIJING, April 17 China will control risk
arising from local government debt, Premier Li Keqiang was
quoted as saying on Wednesday, while assuring the public that
the world's No. 2 economy was in "good shape".
Li made his comment on debt in passing, but it came after
Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service cut their outlooks
or ratings for China on concerns that local governments were
borrowing excessively.
"We will make the effort to effectively control risk from
local government debt," Li was quoted as saying on state radio.
China's government debt ballooned after the 2008/09
financial crisis as authorities borrowed to build infrastructure
and pump-prime the economy.
Zhang Ke, a senior Chinese auditor, was quoted by the
Financial Times as saying on Wednesday that China's local
government debt was "out of control" and could spark a bigger
financial crisis than the U.S. housing market crash.
China had at least 10.7 trillion yuan of local government
debt at the end of 2010, official data shows, and some analysts
estimate the pile may have grown to 13 trillion by the end of
last year.
Analysts fret that a significant portion of the debt, the
bulk of which is in bank loans, could sour as many
infrastructure projects in China are for public use and not
profitable. The fear is that widespread defaults may destabilise
China's banking system.
Yet Li did not suggest that China is about to slow its pace
of state investment. He said China would step up efforts to
build infrastructure across the country.
"We will keep a reasonable scale of investment and beef up
efforts to construct urban roads, rail transit system and
infrastructure projects for environmental protection," Li was
quoted as saying.
"China's economy grew at a steady pace in the first quarter
and overall it is in a good shape."
Moody's cut the outlook on China's government bond rating to
stable from positive on Tuesday, while affirming its Aa3 rating.
It noted that China's poor information disclosure over its
government debt fed into investor uncertainty.
Moody's downgrade came a week after Fitch cut China's
long-term local currency credit rating to A-plus from AA-minus,
citing concerns about the risk that excessive local government
borrowing posed to the wider economy.
Fitch estimated that China's overall sovereign debt was
worth 74 percent of gross domestic product by the end of 2012,
of which 49 percent is central government and 25 percent is
local.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick
Macfie)