BEIJING, Oct 14 China's investment growth should
pick up in the coming months as authorities hasten construction
of water conservancy and other infrastructure projects to
support growth, a senior official at the country's powerful
economic planner said on Tuesday.
Quickening investment in projects such as refurbishing
shanty towns and building rail networks and water facilities
should boost the broader economy, said Li Pumin, general
secretary of the National Development and Reform Commision
(NDRC).
Li said he was confident that China can achieve its
full-year economic growth target of around 7.5 percent, though
many private economists think that goal is in doubt unless the
government rolls out more measures to stimulate activity and
offset the drag from a cooling property market.
"Economic growth will remain within a reasonable range in
the fourth quarter and we are confident of achieving the
full-year economic growth target," Li told a news conference.
Fixed-asset investment, a crucial driver of the world's
second-biggest economy that contributed to half of last year's
growth, has sagged this year as a cooling manufacturing sector
and the softening housing market discouraged spending.
Analysts expect China's investment growth to hit a near
13-year low of 16.3 percent between January and September. The
latest investment data will be released along with September
industrial output and retail sales readings and third-quarter
gross domestic product on Oct 21.
Annual economic growth likely slowed to 7.3 percent in the
third quarter - the weakest pace in more than five years - as
the property downturn weighed on demand for everything from
glass to cement and steel, a Reuters poll showed.
"We expect the pace of slowdown in investment to ease in
coming months, as policy gradually produces results," Li told
reporters at a briefing.
China will launch 172 key water conservancy projects in the
coming years, officials at the briefing said.
They said work on some projects worth around 600 billion
yuan ($98 billion) was already under way, but did not give a
total investment figure for all 172 projects.
Most new projects were still in the preparatory stage that
involved environmental impact assessment and studies on how to
resettle people that could be affected, officials said.
The government hopes to attract private investors into some
water projects, allowing them to participate via equity
investment or build-operate-transfer (BOT) arrangements, they
said.
The announcement had little effect on the shares of most
major listed water companies, but Jiangxi Sanchuan Water Meter
Co Ltd surged 10 percent, providing the biggest lift
to the small-cap ChiNext growth board in Shenzhen.
"The NDRC conference will not have too much impact on the
market, as it is not a brand new policy," said Xiao Shijun, an
analyst at Guodu Securities in Beijing.
"The State Council has said this before, and it has been a
strategy to shore up the sloppy economy since earlier this
year."
The remarks came after Premier Li Keqiang recently promised
to launch major investment projects in information networks,
water conservancy and environmental protection to support the
economy.
Beijing has encouraged local governments to fast-track
spending on projects this year along with a host of other
stimulus measures aimed at more vulnerable sectors of the
economy, such as lowering mortgage rates for some home buyers in
late September.
China's central bank moved again on Tuesday as part of its
ongoing efforts to keep market interest rates relatively low to
encourage more borrowing. The People's Bank of China lowered the
yield at its bond repurchase agreement auctions for the second
time since July.
(1 US dollar = 6.1236 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim
Coghill)