BEIJING Oct 22 China has approved construction
of five airports and three railway projects worth 150 billion
yuan ($24.5 billion), the country's top economic planning agency
said on Wednesday, the latest move to speed up infrastructure
projects to boost growth.
China's economy grew at its slowest pace since the global
financial crisis in the September quarter, adding to worries
that it will drag on global growth.
The building of railway lines and airports will foster
investment, the biggest driver in the world's second-largest
economy, which has sagged this year as a cooling manufacturing
sector and a softening housing market discourage spending.
The eight projects include a rail line between the central
city of Zhengzhou in Henan province to the western city of
Wanzhou in Chongqing, worth 97.4 billion yuan, the National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said.
The commission also approved the construction of five
airports located in the northwestern provinces of Qinghai and
Inner Mongolia, southwestern provinces of Yunnan and Guizhou and
northeast Jilin province.
The latest approvals follow the NDRC's approval of three
railway construction and expansion projects last week, totalling
95.9 billion yuan.
China's Premier Li Keqiang has recently promised to launch
major investment projects in information networks, water
conservancy and environmental protection to support the
economy.
($1 = 6.1176 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing)