BEIJING Nov 17 China has approved construction
of five railway projects worth 152.7 billion yuan ($24.93
billion), the country's top economic planning agency said, the
latest sign that the government is lifting investment to tackle
slackening economic growth.
The plans to build the new passenger lines came after
China's recent move to spend $113 billion to build railways and
five airports.
The infrastructure projects should foster investment, the
biggest driver in the world's second-largest economy, which has
sagged this year as a cooling manufacturing sector and a
softening housing market discouraged spending.
The new railway lines would run in the southern province of
Guangdong, southwestern provinces of Guangxi and Sichuan, Inner
Mongolia and the western province of Gansu, the National
Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on its
website (www.sdpc.gov.cn).
Official data last week showed that China's economy lost
further momentum in October, with factory growth dipping and
investment growth hitting a near 13-year low.
(1 US dollar = 6.1258 Chinese yuan)
