(Adds detail, comment)
BEIJING Aug 26 A rebound in private investment
in China "won't be very far off" as supportive government policy
measures take effect, an official from its top economic planner
said on Friday.
Given China's slower economic growth, weak exports,
structural adjustments and rising costs, fluctuations in its
private investment were normal, said Han Zhifeng, deputy head of
the investment department of the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC).
"It's hard to predict the exact timing because it depends on
many factors, but I think it won't be very far off," Han said of
a rebound, in a conversation with reporters in a cafe near
Tiananmen Square.
The government has taken steps to boost private investment,
including luring private firms into infrastructure projects via
public-private partnerships (PPP) and measures to ensure private
investors compete fairly with state firms.
Private investment, which accounts for about 60 percent of
overall investment in China, grew at 2.1 percent in July - the
lowest on record, compared with 2.8 percent in the first half,
as investors remain wary about the growth outlook amid painful
reforms in the state-owned enterprise sector.
Big-ticket infrastructure projects have been a policy focus
this year to help cushion a slowdown in the world's
second-biggest economy.
Private investment in electricity and heat production and
supply jumped 35.4 percent in the first seven months from a year
earlier. It rose 16.7 percent in education and 17.2 percent in
the health sector, but investment in the coal sector dropped.
That underscored structural changes in the private sectors
as companies in traditional industries are struggling while
those in new sectors still shrive, Fan said.
Song Qiuling, a finance ministry official, told reporters
private firms would benefit from tax cuts and another ministry
official said the government aimed to issue rules on PPP to help
shore up private investment in infrastructure.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Robert
Birsel)