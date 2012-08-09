BEIJING, Aug 9 China's National Bureau of Statistics released on Thursday the following breakdown of fixed-asset investment for the first seven months of 2012. (Percentage change from a year earlier, year to date): Jul Jun May Apr Mar J-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep FAI 20.4 20.4 20.1 20.2 20.9 21.5 23.8 24.5 24.9 24.9 State firms 12.6 13.8 10.0 9.5 9.0 8.8 11.1 11.7 12.4 12.7 Real estate 15.4 16.6 18.5 18.7 23.5 27.8 27.9 29.9 31.1 32.0 Central government -3.0 -4.1 -7.7 -4.1 -9.7 -7.9 -9.7 -8.5 -8.5 -7.5 Local governments 22.0 22.1 22.1 22.0 23.1 24.0 27.2 27.5 27.9 27.7 Primary industry 28.8 28.6 37.1 40.7 35.8 43.9 25.0 28.8 28.2 25.5 Secondary industry 23.4 23.7 23.9 24.2 24.6 24.9 27.3 27.0 26.9 26.9 Tertiary industry 17.7 17.4 16.4 16.4 17.6 18.5 21.1 22.4 23.3 23.4 Mining: Oil & gas mining 5.4 3.3 1.9 0.5 -15.5 -5.5 12.5 4.2 3.2 1.5 Ferrous metal mining 24.0 22.8 28.1 21.1 26.6 38.6 18.4 19.5 17.4 18.7 Non-ferrous metal mining 36.2 40.6 52.0 47.6 31.1 38.5 24.2 20.8 21.1 17.9 Non-metal mineral mining 28.5 30.9 33.5 28.0 32.1 43.5 31.8 31.0 28.1 23.8 Power 15.9 17.8 17.2 18.0 18.3 14.8 3.8 3.4 3.3 3.4 Railways & transport -31.9 -36.9 -41.6 -43.6 -41.8 -44.4 -22.5 -19.9 -21.9 -19.0 Domestic investment 21.0 21.0 20.6 20.7 21.4 22.0 24.7 25.4 25.8 25.7 HK, Taiwan investment 9.8 11.2 10.9 11.8 16.2 14.3 19.9 20.7 20.6 22.3 Foreign investment 13.6 13.9 15.7 15.3 13.7 16.0 12.0 13.1 13.7 15.7 Projects underway 14.5 15.3 16.0 14.5 14.2 12.1 18.7 19.5 19.8 19.8 New projects 23.6 23.2 22.0 21.6 23.0 23.2 22.5 24.0 24.1 23.4 (Reporting by Beijing Economics Team)