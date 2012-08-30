* Outbound direct investment pace slows sharply in 2011
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 30 China's outbound direct
investment rose 8.5 percent to $74.7 billion in 2011, slowing
from the year before, government data showed on Thursday, but
extending a decade-long expansion streak as domestic firms are
officially encouraged to venture abroad.
Annual growth in 2011 marked a sharp slowdown from an annual
increase of 22 percent the previous year.
China has been prodding local firms to invest in natural
resources abroad and to acquire foreign technology, which helps
reduce international payments surpluses and slows the build-up
of foreign exchange reserves.
Chinese outbound investment grew an annual average of 45
percent between 2002 and 2011, according to figures jointly
released by the Ministry of Commerce, State Administration of
Foreign Exchange and National Bureau of Statistics.
Among the total outward capital flows, investment by
non-financial companies reached $68.6 billion in 2011, rising 14
percent from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said. That is
up from the preliminary $60.1 billion figure released in
January.
In contrast, investments by financial institutions dropped
29.7 percent to $6.1 billion during the same period, as the
festering European debt crisis exacerbated the volatility in the
global financial market, official data showed.
"Compared with non-financial companies, many countries have
laid some restrictions on foreign investments into their
financial sector," Wang Chunking, a director of the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange, told a news conference.
The government is targeting a total of $560 billion in
outbound foreign direct investment in the five years to 2015.
In 2011, developing countries were the biggest recipients of
China's investments, which attracted $61.2 billion of Chinese
capital and accounted for 82 percent of China's total outbound
investment.
China's direct investments to Southeast Asia climbed 34
percent to $5.9 billion, while that to European countries rose
27 percent to $7.6 billion.
China's outward investments in 2011 accounted for 4.4
percent of total investment by all countries and regions across
the globe. China ranked the 6th largest country in new outbound
investment in 2011.
However, outward direct investment from China was still
outstripped by inbound foreign direct investment. Total FDI by
non-financial companies in 2011 was $116 billion, signifying a
net non-financial direct investment deficit of $47.4 billion.
Separate data on direct investment by foreign financial
firms into China is not currently reported by Chinese
regulators.
As FDI shows signs of slowing in 2012 -- down 3 percent in
the first half of 2012, according to the Commerce Ministry --
outbound direct investment's relative share of total direct
investment flows could increase.
China's capital and financial account swung into a deficit
of $71.4 billion from a surplus of $56.1 billion in the first
quarter.
