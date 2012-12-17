BEIJING Dec 17 China's outbound direct
investment from non-financial firms in the first eleven months
of 2012 totalled $62.5 billion, up 25 percent from a year
earlier, the Commerce Ministry said on Monday.
The gain was slightly slower than a 25.8 percent increase
during the January-October period, but remains well above the
annual growth of 14 percent marked in 2011.
China wants local firms to invest overseas to help with the
country's economic rebalancing and the acquisition of key
natural resources and technologies.
The government targets $560 billion in outbound foreign
direct investment in the five years to 2015 with an average
annual pace of growth of 17 percent.
On Sunday, Chinese leaders promised to continue to promote
outbound investment in 2013.
(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Edwards; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)