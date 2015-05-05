BEIJING May 5 China has put in place rules to
protect private investors and expand opportunities in
infrastructure and utility projects, the country's top planning
agency said on Tuesday, as the government seeks help
revitalising a stuttering economy.
To encourage private investors the National Development and
Reform Commission (NDRC) has opened up a number of major
infrastructure projects that had previously been off-limits,
officials told a news conference.
Private investors can build projects in energy,
transportation, water and environmental protection and urban
utilities through franchises, according to rules issued by the
planning agency.
Contracts would be based on build-operate-transfer (BOT)
models. The planning agency pledged to "protect the legal
interests of social capital and guarantee stability and
continuity of franchising operations".
The government will encourage banks to provide syndicated
loans for such franchise projects, and let policy banks offer
"differentiated" credit support, including loans of up to 30
years, according to the rules due to take effect from June 1.
The projects will be allowed to raise funds via private
equity, strategic investment and bonds, according to the new
rules.
Private investment is being encouraged in infrastructure as
local governments are saddled with heavy debts largely run up
during a massive state-led stimulus implemented after the global
financial crisis struck.
The government is looking for ways to lift the economy, as
growth slowed a six-year low of 7 percent in the first quarter
and recent factory surveys indicated continued weakness into the
second quarter.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Simon cameron-Moore)