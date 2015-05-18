SHANGHAI May 18 China has approved close to 250
billion yuan ($40.30 billion) of railway and subway projects,
the country's top economic planner said on Monday, as Beijing
ramps up efforts to support growth amid a wider slowdown in the
world's second-largest economy.
China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)
said on its website it had given the green light to six
projects, including a 46.7 billion yuan subway system in
Chengdu, the largest city in southwest China.
The others include a 60 billion yuan railway line connecting
the eastern cities of Qingdao and Jinan, and two new rail
connections between cities in Inner Mongolia and the existing
Beijing-Shenyang high-speed railway, which together will cost
42.5 billion yuan.
Five of the projects were approved in January and February
this year and one was approved in May, according to the NDRC.
An acceleration in project approvals coincides with a 33.2
percent jump in fiscal spending in April, which quickened
sharply from the 4.4 percent rise seen in March, data from
Ministry of Finance showed last week.
"The (April) Politburo meeting paid high attention to the
severe situation, and wanted to step up policy support to
stabilise growth," Wang Jun, senior economist at Beijing-based
think-tank, China Centre for International Economic Exchanges,
said.
"Increased fiscal spending and recent monetary policy
measures are likely to lead to growth stabilisation in the third
quarter," he said.
China's economic growth slowed to a six-year-low of 7
percent in the first quarter, as demand at home and abroad
faltered. Recent data showed weakness persisted into the second
quarter.
Last week, Chinese policymakers ordered banks to keep
lending to local government projects under construction,
including affordable housing and urban subways.
