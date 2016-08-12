BEIJING Aug 12 China's economy is still in a
period of adjustment and facing downward pressure, a spokesman
for the statistics bureau said on Friday.
Investment growth is slowing, statistics bureau spokesman
Sheng Laiyun told reporters after the bureau published China's
July activity indicators.
The decline in private investment growth is not only related
to a lack of market access to services and emerging industries,
but also related to funding, policy implementation challenges,
Sheng added.
