BEIJING Dec 17 China is considering a national
appeals court specializing in intellectual property rights, the
China Daily has cited a senior Chinese judge as saying, as the
world's second-largest economy tightens regulation of patents
and trademarks.
"(We) shall make the establishment of a national-level IPR
court of appeals a national strategy," Tao Kaiyuan, vice
president of the Supreme People's Court (SPC), reportedly said
during a conference in Beijing on Friday.
The SPC would come up with a more detailed plan after
consultation, according to the official China Daily, citing
Tao's comments at the conference.
A leading group of senior judges would coordinate judicial
reform in IPR cases in the region around Beijing and Hebei
province, she said.
China filed 1 million patent applications last year,
becoming the first country to reach that level in a single year,
according to a global industry watchdog.
Chinese courts heard 133,863 IPR cases in 2014, 19.5 percent
more than the year before, the paper said, citing a judicial IPR
white paper.
The suggestion for a national appeals court comes two years
after specialised IPR courts were established in Beijing,
Guangzhou and Shanghai, leading to a significant improvement in
IPR regulation.
According to Tao, the three courts have heard more than
30,000 cases in the past two years.
