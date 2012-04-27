* Migrant workforce grew 3.4 percent in 2011
* Evidence of growing inland job opportunities
* Coastal province workforce grew despite easing exports
* Fresh signs of ageing in migrant labour force
By Chris Buckley and Zhou Xin
BEIJING, April 27 China's 159 million-strong
migrant workforce grew and saw an average salary increase of
21.2 percent in 2011 from a year ago, signalling tight labour
conditions across the country despite a slowdown in economic
growth and a shift in employment trends.
The National Bureau of Statistics survey of China's migrant
labour force showed the number of rural migrants working outside
their home towns grew 3.4 percent in 2011 from a year ago, while
pay rose to 2,049 yuan ($325) a month.
The number of migrant workers outside their home provinces
meanwhile fell in 2011 by 3.2 percent while those working in
their home provinces grew 10.1 percent. The rate of expansion in
the overall migrant workforce slowed from 2010's 5.5 percent.
Friday's data is fresh evidence of the competition wealthy -
and expensive - coastal provinces increasingly face for workers
from their inland counterparts as more migrants seek and find
jobs closer to home.
Solid double-digit pay hikes and an increasingly demanding
younger generation of workers are putting heavy pressure on
manufacturers like Foxconn, which is using China's
cheap labour to assemble Apple's iPhones and iPads.
But the absolute level of pay in China, however, remains
low. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS),
Chinese migrant workers had worked 25.4 days a month in average
and 8.8 hours a day, making hourly earnings about $1.50 per
hour, against the $23 in the United States.
The data revealed for the first time that more Chinese
migrant workers chose to work in their own provinces rather than
in other provinces - 52.9 percent of those who left their home
towns or villages found jobs within the same province.
"This changed the usual pattern of previous years," the NBS
said on its website (www.stats.gov.cn).
The NBS said the survey was conducted on a nationwide basis
covering 200,000 migrant workers who had taken non-farm jobs for
more than six months.
The number of migrant workers in coastal, export-oriented
provinces did grow in 2011, despite inland competition and a
steady decline in the annual rate of export growth as demand in
China's two biggest markets - the European Union and the United
States - waned and dragged overall economic growth to a two-year
low of 9.2 percent.
The Yangtze River delta area around Shanghai grew 0.3
percent in 2011, and in the Pearl River delta region facing Hong
Kong, it grew by 0.1 percent.
A seemingly endless stream of rural workers migrating to
cities in search of better jobs and lives has underpinned
China's economic rise in the past decade by supplying its
booming economy with a vast pool of cheap labour.
But economists say China's pool of low-cost labour is
quickly drying up, pushing the country close to a turning point
where wages are set for rapid gains.
Workers are also ageing quickly. In 2011, workers aged above
40 accounted for 38.3 percent of the labour force in 2011, up
from the 30 percent in 2008.
"The change in age structure tells us that the once
'unlimited supply' of migrant worker is changing," NBS noted.