* China seeks to move to services to create employment,
reduce pollution
* Move into low-end service jobs may hurt productivity-
economists
* China needs to climb value chain to avoid middle income
trap
* Country faces slowest growth rate in decades
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Jan 19 Beijing's efforts to put China's
economy on a more sustainable growth path are focusing on
shifting from investment-intensive manufacturing jobs to the
services sector, but clumsy attempts to force the transition
could do more harm than good.
As China looks set to post its slowest annual economic
growth in decades on Tuesday, officials hope that a rapidly
expanding service sector will generate more than enough jobs to
offset losses in inefficient "sunset" industries which have been
heavily reliant on export demand.
By doing so, they hope to mimic the success of the United
States, which started out as a manufacturing powerhouse but
ended up with 80 percent of its economy driven by services - in
particular in finance and software.
But some fear China's approach may risk duplicating failed
attempts in Latin American countries, where halving the share of
manufacturing in their economies in favour of services failed to
pay off, leaving them in the infamous "middle-income trap",
where wages have risen but economic growth slows.
"It's too early for China to give up manufacturing," said
Zhu Baoliang, chief economist at the State Information Centre, a
top government think tank in Beijing.
Many believe that China is headed straight into this trap,
given signs that its productivity growth has gone into reverse
since the global financial crisis.
Services accounted for 46.9 percent of the economy in 2013,
while the secondary sector - which includes manufacturing and
construction - accounted for 43.7 percent.
The issue, economists say, is that not all services jobs are
created equal; most laid-off factory workers are not being
retrained for higher paying jobs in finance or software, but
rather made into minions at restaurants and amusement parks.
That may keep official unemployment statistics low, but the
long-term economic contribution is debatable.
"Services have become a key driver of employment, but the
problem is services are less productive than manufacturing,"
said Qu Hongbin, chief China economist at HSBC in Hong Kong,
adding he thinks the trend could be a "prelude" to China's
economy becoming more similar to South America's than North
America's.
POUNDING SWORDS INTO SOUVENIRS
Hebei is a standout example of the risks involved of forcing
such a transformation too quickly.
The province, which abuts Beijing, is China's biggest steel
producer and home to seven of the country's 10 smoggiest cities.
As such, the central government has pushed it to shut down
factories and incubate services instead, thus reducing the
pollution that routinely chokes Beijing and creating jobs for
the nearly 600,000 workers predicted to become redundant as
factories idle.
Services in Hebei grew by 10 percent in 2013, far above its
economic growth rate of 6.5 percent, and matching a nationwide
expansion in jobs led by the services sector even as
manufacturing employment has slid.
The transition has been led by companies like the Kailuan
Mining Group, in the city of Tangshan, which invested around 700
million yuan ($113 million) to re-employ its displaced miners,
in an industrial theme park.
"The steel and mining sectors are in the decline and the air
pollution is serious. We need to transform," said Zhou Zetian, a
former worker who is now a manager at the park, which features
underground expeditions, an industrial museum and other
attractions.
The move to tourism is not original; it has been seized by
many local governments as a way to quickly add services. Unlike
finance or software, tourism jobs don't require much retraining,
but the industry - amusement parks in particular - does involve
substantial upfront investment in infrastructure and real estate
which local governments have experience with.
"Building the service sector always starts with huge fixed
asset investment in China," said Andrew Polk, economist at the
Conference Board in Beijing. "You focus on tourism. You build
amusement parks."
The problem, of course, is that low-end cultural services
don't pay very well. A manager at a local human resources agency
in Tangshan told Reuters that the city's skilled steel workers
and coal miners are reluctant to take a pay cut.
"The transformation is difficult," said Zhou. "We were
previously working in the coal industry and don't have much
experience in the cultural business."
"It's difficult for under developed inland regions to boost
high-end services, especially when economic conditions are not
favourable," said Wen Bin, senior economist at Minsheng Bank.
"The traditional, low-value added services still dominate."
