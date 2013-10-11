BEIJING Oct 11 Authorities in Beijing suspended
the auction of a plot of land over concerns it could fetch a
record high price, amid signs of sustained heat in the property
market despite a near four-year long official campaign to keep
prices in check.
Rising land prices would fuel market expectations of rising
home prices, adding to the risk of a property bubble in the
world's second-largest economy.
The Beijing Municipal Bureau of land and Resources cancelled
the auction without giving a reason, according to a statement
posted on the bureau's website on Thursday.
But the official China News Service quoted officials from
the bureau as saying the move was aimed at stabilising market
expectations as the capital city's property market has shown
signs of overheating.
The move follows a series of recent deals that saw land
prices hit record highs in large cities, including Beijing, even
as the central government has been renewing its push to rein in
the frothy housing market.
Beijing authorities had previously suspended a land auction
in May, but then reopened the sale with an even higher starting
bid level.
China's developers have posted strong contract sales in the
first nine months of 2013, and some of them have already hit
their full-year sales targets.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Kim
Coghill)