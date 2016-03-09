BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg to consider additional issue of 60 million shares
* SAYS BOARD TO CONSIDER ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 60 MILLION SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2pW3cOg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, March 9 China will boost land supply appropriately in cities where prices rise quickly, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.
Government efforts will stabilise housing prices in major cities, Jiang told reporters ahead of the second plenary session of China's annual parliament.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Winni Zhou; Writing by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* SAYS BOARD TO CONSIDER ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 60 MILLION SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2pW3cOg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.