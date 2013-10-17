BEIJING Oct 17 China will further increase the
supply of land for residential property development in the
fourth quarter, the Ministry of Land and Resources said on
Thursday, as it steps up efforts to stabilise a hot housing
market.
The amount of land made available nationwide in the first
nine months of 2013 rose 28 percent from the same period last
year to 91,700 hectares, the ministry said in a statement on its
website, www.mlr.gov.cn
The amount of new land supplied in the three quarters was
much higher than the average for the same period over the past
five years, though land prices still hit record highs in large
cities in recent months.
Property prices have continued to climb in China, defying a
general economic slowdown and government efforts to curb them,
in large part due to a strong view that property remains one of
the best investment options.
The gains have added to the risk of a property bubble in the
world's second-largest economy, while authorities are also
concerned about social stability as more Chinese are priced out
of the market.
New home prices rose at their fastest rate in at least 2-1/2
years in August, with some large cities rising around double the
national pace.
"We expect land available for property development will
continue to increase in the fourth quarter," the ministry said.
"There will be a certain amount of land turning into market
supply in the first half of next year, which will be able to
effectively stabilise current market expectations on housing and
land markets," it added.
Land made available for residential development in major
cities such as the capital Beijing rose 52 percent in the first
nine months of 2013 from a year earlier.
In smaller tier-2 cities such as provincial capitals, supply
rose 30 percent and in tier-3 cities, which are large population
centres in provinces, supply rose 35 percent, it said.
The land ministry has recently required major cities,
including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, to make the
amount of residential land available higher than the average
supply in the past five years, the ministry added.
Chinese developers have been actively increasing their land
banks this year due to strong sales and an optimistic outlook on
the property market as the broader economy slowly recovers.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)