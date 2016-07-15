(Repeating to attach to alerts)
BEIJING, July 15 Chinese banks extended 1.38
trillion yuan in net new yuan loans in June, exceeding analyst
expectations, coming in higher than the previous month's lending
of 985.5 billion yuan.
The central bank said the broad M2 money supply (M2) grew at
11.8 percent from a year earlier, flat with the previous month
but beating forecasts.
Outstanding yuan loans grew at 14.3 percent by month-end on
an annual basis.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected outstanding loans to
rise by 14 percent, and predicted the money supply would rise by
11.5 percent.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes)