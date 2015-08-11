Arrangement of various world currencies including Chinese Yuan, Japanese Yen, US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Swiss Franc and Russian Rouble pictured in Warsaw, January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

BEIJING Chinese banks extended 1.48 trillion yuan ($238.35 billion) in new yuan loans in July, far exceeding analyst expectations, coming in higher than the previous month's lending of 1.28 trillion yuan.

The central bank said the broad M2 money supply (M2) grew 13.3 percent from a year earlier, beating forecasts.

Outstanding yuan loans grew at 15.5 percent by month-end.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected outstanding loans to rise by 13.6 percent, and predicted the money supply would rise by 11.7 percent, with new yuan loans at 738.0 billion yuan.

Total social financing stood at 718.8 billion yuan in July.

(Reporting by Jason Subler; Editing by Richard Borsuk)