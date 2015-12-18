(Adds interest rate and term, context)

SHANGHAI Dec 18 China's central bank on Friday extended medium-term loans to selected banks under a supplementary lending facility, two traders told Reuters on Friday.

The loans were made at an interest rate of 3.25 percent, for a six month term, the traders said.

Under a programme known as the MLF, the People's Bank of China sometimes makes low interest loans available to banks to boost banking system liquidity.

In October, the central bank made 105.5 billion yuan ($16.28 billion) of loans to 11 financial institutions at 3.35 percent under the MLF, the bank said in November.

Money markets were relatively tight this week, traders told Reuters earlier Friday. Treasury deposits worth 80 billion yuan matured this week according to Reuters calculations. ($1 = 6.4804 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Sam Holmes)