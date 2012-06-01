BEIJING, June 1 China has not told banks to
speed up lending and will set credit policy in line with
economic conditions, a vice chairman of the country's banking
regulator said in remarks published on Friday, as fresh data
raised fears that business activity may be cooling faster than
expected.
China has increased its policy emphasis on supporting growth
recently, fast tracking infrastructure investment and providing
subsidies for consumption, fuelling speculation that Beijing may
be eyeing another fiscally-led lending spree, like the 4
trillion ($635 billion) stimulus adopted to combat the last
global financial crisis.
"The China Banking Regulatory Commission has always been
doing what it is told to from above. We are all still watching
changes and there is no conclusion yet," CBRC vice chairman Cai
Esheng said, when asked if China would relax mortgage policies.
China tightened housing policies after the last stimulus
programme triggered frenzied real estate speculation that drove
home prices well beyond the reach of ordinary working citizens.
Housing costs have eased slightly since, but remain elevated
and government leaders repeatedly insist there will be no easing
of the tightening policy until prices return to what are
described as "reasonable levels".
Whether the regulator will increase the credit quota and
accelerate the pace of lending depends on changes in the
economy, the Securities Times cited Cai as telling a forum.
He added that the CBRC's main objective was to watch bank
behavior and support the state's macro economic policy as well
as the central bank's monetary policy.
China's central bank is scheduled to announce money supply
and new lending data for May from June 10 onwards.
China's official purchasing managers' index fell more than
expected to 50.4 in May, the weakest reading this year and down
from April's 13-month high, in the latest sign that output in
the world's second-biggest economy is cooling.