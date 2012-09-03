BEIJING, Sept 3 China's top four banks' outstanding loans to local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) rose by 500 billion yuan ($78.76 billion) from December last year to stand at 2.6 trillion yuan by the end of June, an official newspaper reported on Monday.

A mountain of debt accumulated by local government financing vehicles (LGFV) during China's economic stimulus plan in 2008/09 has raised concern that many localities will be unable to repay everything they owe.

The Economic Information Daily, run by China's official Xinhua news agency, cited industry experts as saying China still faced high pressure in clearing up those debts and warned that the risks cannot be overlooked.

The "Big Four" state lenders are the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Bank of China (BOC), China Construction Bank (CCB) and Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank).

In a breakdown of the banks' interim results, the paper said Agbank's loans to LGFVs stood at 414.2 billion yuan at the end of June, compared with 399.7 billion yuan at the end of last year.

BOC's LGFV loans rose to 422.5 billion yuan from 394.9 billion yuan, while CCB's increased to 442.6 billion yuan from 429.8 billion yuan.

Only ICBC saw LGFV loans fall, down by 2.3 billion yuan in the first six months of 2012, according to the newspaper.

The report added that some smaller listed banks also reduced LGFV loans during the period, but provided no data.

China's central bank put outstanding LGFV loans at 7.9 trillion yuan at the end of March, while the China Banking Regulatory Commission said it was 6.1 trillion yuan at the end of March, local media reported earlier.

The Economic Information Daily cited banking industry experts as saying the non-performing ratio of LGFV loans did not worsen, but that the slowing economy meant banks must extend additional lending to local governments to boost growth and avoid key projects being left half-finished.

The report also said that local governments which rely heavily on land sales to service loans would probably fail to meet their obligations as the cooling real estate market hit revenues. ($1 = 6.3484 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)