* Weak loans likely reflect fading of govt stock rescue
* Bond financing rebounded sharply to highest level since
2014
* Loosening bond market restrictions beginning to have an
impact
By Nathaniel Taplin
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Sept 11 Chinese banks extended
a smaller-than-expected 809.6 billion yuan ($127.04 billion) of
new loans in August as the impact of the government's massive
stock market rescue on the financial system faded.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new bank lending
in August would pull back sharply to 900 billion yuan from 1.48
trillion yuan in July, the highest monthly reading since 2009
that economists say reflected a Beijing orchestrated programme
to pump billions into equity markets to avert a full-blown
crash.
Broad money supply (M2) in August rose 13.3 percent
year-on-year, equal to July's 13.3 percent. Economists had
predicted 13.2 percent growth.
"August new bank lending eased to normal after last month's
surge and M2 stayed at relatively high levels, indicating the
central bank kept its loosening monetary policy stance to
support the struggling economy," said Zhou Jingtong, analyst at
the Bank of China in Beijing.
Although stock markets are now showing signs of steadying
following a frenetic round of tough measures by Beijing,
analysts say economic growth is weakening and data points to the
need for further fiscal and monetary stimulus.
Activity data for August, including industrial output and
retail sales, is due to be released on Sunday.
Economists say that loans extended to non-bank financial
institutions skyrocketed in July as Beijing moved to support the
stock markets. The same measure fell in August.
Mark Williams, chief China economist at Capital Economics in
London, said cutting through the lending data to focus on the
non-financial sector provided a small shoot of optimism. On that
basis, the outstanding value of loans rose 13.7 in August from a
year earlier, similar to July's pace.
"This is the highest rate of lending growth since mid-2014,
Chinese New Year distortions aside," he wrote in a note to
clients.
Total social financing, a broader measure of net new credit,
rose to 1.08 trillion yuan ($169 billion) in August from 718.8
billion yuan in July.
Rises in corporate bond financing and trust loans led the
increase, suggesting Beijing's recent decisions to loosen
issuance requirements for corporates including local government
financing vehicles and project finance vehicles were beginning
to have an impact.
On the year, net corporate bond financing rose 48.7 percent,
below July's 72.8 percent rise but stronger than in the first
half of the year, when bond issuance fell outright on the year.
Total net new corporate bond financing was 287.5 billion
yuan, the highest figure since April 2014.
Beijing expects economic growth of around 7 percent this
year, its weakest pace in a quarter century. Growth was 7.3
percent in 2014.
But the surprise yuan devaluation on Aug. 11 has accelerated
capital outflows and complicated central bank efforts to boost
money supply and credit creation.
Banks are becoming more cautious about lending as the
slowing economy leads to a sharp increase in bad loans. Idle
production capacity means many Chinese companies are in no mood
to take on new loans for expansion. They complain real borrowing
costs are too high anyhow even after five rate cuts by the
central bank since November.
"Monetary policy is relatively loose. But we should note
that it's difficult for large amount of money to enter the real
economy and the problem of high borrowing costs cannot be
resolved quickly," said Li Huiyong, economist at Shenyin &
Wanguo Securities in Shanghai.
Li expects the central bank to cut rates a further 25 basis
points to 50 basis points by the end of the year and to reduce
bank reserves to release more cash into the economy.
($1=6.37 yuan)
(Additional reporting by Kevin Yao and Xiaoyi Shao in BEIJING;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Neil Fullick)