BEIJING, June 15 Chinese banks extended 985.5 billion yuan ($149.56 billion) in new yuan loans in May, exceeding analysts' expectations and well above the previous month's 555.6 billion yuan.

The central bank also said on Wednesday that broad M2 money supply (M2) grew 11.8 percent from a year earlier, below forecasts.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 14.4 percent by month-end on an annual basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected outstanding loans to rise by 14.2 percent, and predicted money supply would rise by 12.5 percent. ($1 = 6.5892 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing bureau; Editing by Kim Coghill)