(Repeats story to attach to alerts)

BEIJING Dec 11 Chinese banks extended 708.9 billion yuan ($109.83 billion) in net new yuan loans in November, slightly higher than economists' expectations and well above the previous month's 513.6 billion yuan, data showed on Friday.

The central bank said broad M2 money supply (M2) grew 13.7 percent from a year earlier, beating forecasts for a 13.4 percent increase.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 14.9 percent from a year earlier, below forecasts for 15.3 percent growth.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected outstanding loans to rise by 15.3 percent.

Total social financing, a homegrown measurement of total credit issuance in China, stood at 1.02 trillion yuan, more than double October's reading of 476.7 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.4543 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)