BRIEF-Norsat notifies Hytera of superior proposal from Privet Fund Management LLC
BEIJING, 16 Chinese banks extended 2.51 trillion yuan ($385.6 billion) in net new yuan loans in January, far above analysts' expectations and December's 597.8 billion yuan.
The central bank said on Tuesday that broad M2 money supply (M2) grew 14 percent from a year earlier, also beating forecasts.
Outstanding yuan loans grew 15.3 percent by month-end on an annual basis.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected outstanding loans to rise 14.4 percent, and predicted money supply would rise 13.4 percent.
($1 = 6.5100 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Heath; Editing by Kim Coghill)
MUMBAI, May 18 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday that companies must be rated by at least two credit rating agencies to be eligible to issue debt under the country's partial credit enhancement programme.