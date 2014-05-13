BEIJING May 13 It is important that China moves towards a market-based exchange rate, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said during a visit on Tuesday, adding that China should also ensure a level playing field for all companies.

Lew said last week he would press Chinese officials to allow markets to play a bigger role in determining the value of China's currency, saying there had been "negative movement" in recent months. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Paul Tait)