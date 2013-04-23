BEIJING, April 23 China's local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) face mounting pressure to repay bank credit as nearly 40 percent of loans are coming due by 2016, the China Business News reported on Tuesday, citing official data.

A total of 3.5 trillion yuan ($564.5 billion) worth of bank loans are maturing over the next three years, or 37.5 percent of the outstanding level at the end of 2012, the newspaper said, quoting figures from the banking regulator.

The paper quoted Shang Fulin, chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), as warning that a fresh spending push by local authorities this year could make it harder for banks to limit their new lending to LGFVs.

"The loan maturity dates are quite concentrating and could place a relatively big financial burden on local governments," Shang was quoted as saying.

The rise of alternative financing channels outside the formal banking system has made it more difficult to track and supervise local government debt, he added.

"The financing channels become diversified and some of the activities are under cover," Shang was quoted as saying.

Many local governments have turned to the country's sprawling shadow financing sector, which includes trust loans, bank acceptance bills and underground lending, for fresh funding.

The CBRC has introduced a wider gauge to cover all debt incurred by local financing firms through bank loans, corporate bonds, medium-and-short-term notes, trust loans, wealth management products, to strengthen supervision.

China's local governments are technically prohibited from issuing debt or taking out loans directly but may use LGFVs to achieve the same result. Such vehicles in the past have managed to accrue unsustainable amounts of loan debt.

Local governments had amassed debt of 10.7 trillion yuan by the end of 2010 in part to fund spending mandated in a 4 trillion yuan fiscal stimulus programmer launched by Beijing in 2008 at the height of the global financial crisis.

Global ratings agency Fitch estimated local government debt reached 12.85 trillion yuan at the end of 2012 or 25.1 percent of GDP.

($1 = 6.1826 Chinese yuan)