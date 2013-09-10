BRIEF-Merrill Lynch restructures leadership - WSJ, citing a memo
* Merrill Lynch restructures leadership; to cut its divisions from 10 to six - WSJ, citing a memo
BEIJING, Sept 10 China's economic data in August pointed to a firming economy, Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday, adding that the country will push ahead with interest rate reform and open up its financial industry further
"China's main economic indicators, including the leading indicators, such as PMI, PPI, industrial output, power consumption and freight traffic, in the recent period and particularly in August, all showed signs of recovery," Li told business executives on the eve of the summer World Economic Forum in northern China.
Li said that China could have met an economic downturn by changing its macro economic policy, spending more and increasing the fiscal deficit, and easing monetary policy, in remarks webcast from the meeting
"We opted for the other alternative -- to stay cool and calmly address the problems, take comprehensive but targetted measures," he told the meeting.
"In particular, we want to maximize the benefits of reforms, revitalize the markets, restructure the economy and change the growth model, while also stabilising growth. All these measures have shown some effects."
He said he was determined to push ahead with financial reforms, with interest rate liberalisation a first priority, as well as promoting securitisation of bank assets and opening up the financial sector to domestic and foreign investors.
NEW YORK, March 29 Stocks rose slightly on Wall Street on Wednesday and a global equities index ticked lower, while crude futures hit a nine-day high after a smaller-than-expected build in U.S. inventories.
MEXICO CITY, March 29 Mexican mining, rail and infrastructure firm Grupo Mexico said on Wednesday its planned takeover of Florida East Coast Railway would allow the company to expand its exposure to the U.S. rail freight and dollarized markets.