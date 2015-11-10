UPDATE 1-SoftBank investing $5 bln in China ride hailing firm Didi Chuxing
* Didi announced last month it raised over $5.5 bln (Adds background)
BEIJING Nov 10 China plans to innovate monetary policy tools that will benefit Chinese companies by lowering financing costs for firms, Premier Li Keqiang told a meeting of experts and company officials on Tuesday.
China will also "reasonably" increase tax breaks to help companies, Li said.
In addition, China will implement a policy of equalizing electricity prices for industrial and commercial users, he added.
Li said China faces challenges in hitting its goal to boost per capita GDP to $12,000 by 2020 to avoid the middle income trap, as growth is expected to remain sluggish and the domestic economy could be hampered by structural problems. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Didi announced last month it raised over $5.5 bln (Adds background)
SHANGHAI, May 12 Shanghai stocks bounced on Friday, but still posted a fifth straight week of losses amid lingering worries over economic growth and regulatory measures aimed at curbing risky lending and speculation.