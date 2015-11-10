BEIJING Nov 10 China plans to innovate monetary policy tools that will benefit Chinese companies by lowering financing costs for firms, Premier Li Keqiang told a meeting of experts and company officials on Tuesday.

China will also "reasonably" increase tax breaks to help companies, Li said.

In addition, China will implement a policy of equalizing electricity prices for industrial and commercial users, he added.

Li said China faces challenges in hitting its goal to boost per capita GDP to $12,000 by 2020 to avoid the middle income trap, as growth is expected to remain sluggish and the domestic economy could be hampered by structural problems. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)