Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen on a counter of a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo - RTX2MIJE

BEIJING The Chinese yuan's exchange rate will stay basically stable at a reasonable and balanced level, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said when he met U.S. President Barack Obama in New York, the official Xinhua news agency said.

There is no basis for a sustained devaluation of yuan, Li was quoted as saying, adding that the Chinese economy has shown a steady upward trend and has ample room to manoeuvre.

