BEIJING Aug 30 China's economy is growing at a
"reasonable" pace and, despite growing pressure, the government
can handle well the risks the country faces, Chinese Premier Li
Keqiang said.
The premier, in remarks published late Saturday after a
special cabinet meeting, said China is continuing to steadily
manage its economy.
Li said international market instability "has increased the
uncertainties around the global economic recovery, and the
impact on China's financial market and imports and exports has
also deepened, with the economy facing new pressure."
He defended China's efforts to steer through a volatile
period since mid-June, when China's stock market plunged. On
Friday, Shanghai's benchmark index was nearly 38
percent below where it was on June 12.
The premier reiterated earlier remarks that there's no
basis for continued depreciation of the yuan
following its devaluation on Aug. 11. The yuan "will stay
basically stable as a reasonable and balanced level," he said.
Li said recent cuts in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR),
interest rates, taxes and fees and measures aimed at stabilizing
the market were already paying off.
Analysts say that further measures are necessary to support
the economy and calm markets.
China's economy, which in the past produced double-digit
growth, is slowing. The government reported that annual growth
in the second quarter was 7 percent, a figure that some
economists doubt.
Li said China would "enact more targeted and responsive
macro-regulation to offset downward economic pressure, more
robust reform and innovation efforts to energize the market, and
more effective delivery to secure the positive momentum for
growth".
He said China needed to encourage new forms of investment
and financing by local governments and businesses, such as local
debt swaps and corporate bonds.
He reiterated the role of an open, transparent capital
market but said risk management needs to be improved to prevent
regional or systemic risks.
"China has great potential for further development and is
well capable of effectively managing risks and keeping them
under control," Li said.
