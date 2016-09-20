NEW YORK, Sept 20 China is set to maintain its
economic growth momentum this year, Premier Li Keqiang told an
economic forum in New York on Tuesday.
"I can say here that in the third quarter of this year, or
until the end of this year, China's economy will maintain this
momentum of steady growth," said Li, who was attending the
United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.
China's growth target for this year is 6.5-7 percent. In the
second quarter of this year, the world's second-largest economy
grew 6.7 percent from a year ago, according to official data.
